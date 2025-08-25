Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $111.1220 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $473.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

