Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $453,416.09. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $204.5850 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $100.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

