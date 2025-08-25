Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2,291.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $38,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after purchasing an additional 816,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 466,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.7810 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

