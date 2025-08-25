Financial Analysis: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -4.70% -8.69% -0.44% MFA Financial 17.62% 8.61% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

65.3% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and MFA Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $11.90 million 0.99 -$1.31 million ($0.06) -19.50 MFA Financial $723.97 million 1.43 $119.25 million $0.87 11.60

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bimini Capital Management and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 MFA Financial 0 4 4 0 2.50

MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $12.0714, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Bimini Capital Management on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.