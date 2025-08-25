Financial Contrast: Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) vs. Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.50% 24.99% 17.84% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $516.01 million 4.04 $55.95 million $1.07 34.33 Jammin Java N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Vita Coco and Jammin Java”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 3 5 0 2.63 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vita Coco currently has a consensus price target of $38.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Volatility and Risk

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Jammin Java on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

