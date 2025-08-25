First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Contrast

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Advantage and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 5 2 0 2.29 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

This table compares First Advantage and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33% Exela Technologies -4.87% N/A -8.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Exela Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $1.25 billion 2.38 $37.29 million ($0.92) -18.61 Exela Technologies $1.02 billion 0.00 -$125.16 million ($8.57) 0.00

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. First Advantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Advantage beats Exela Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Exela Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.