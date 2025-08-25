First Busey Corporation $BUSE Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $35,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after buying an additional 1,613,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,096,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,596,262 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $16,837,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $15,301,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 54.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,731,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 76,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,496. This represents a 5.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,163. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81. First Busey Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Research analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

