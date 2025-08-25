First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $287.00 at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $202.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Up 5.4%

First Solar stock opened at $202.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $4,933,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in First Solar by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,476 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.