FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Receives $46.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.0769.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.7450 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

