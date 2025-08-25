Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,283 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $81,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. KGI Securities lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of FLEX opened at $51.92 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,357.31. This represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,297.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,195 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,269.65. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,706 shares of company stock worth $28,746,344. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

