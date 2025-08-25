Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Four Corners Property Trust stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.0120 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.48%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,771.82. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

