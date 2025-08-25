Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $184.9210 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.58. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $186.12.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 600.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

