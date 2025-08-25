FY2025 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices Lifted by Analyst

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.34. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ADI opened at $252.20 on Monday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $257.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

