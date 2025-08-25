GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 202.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,855 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.52% of GeneDx worth $37,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $40,860.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,649.67. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,411 shares of company stock valued at $62,535,051. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

