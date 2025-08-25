GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Sells $60,450,000.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $128.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 151.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

