Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $74,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 128.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 21.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,863 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 212.5% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Generac by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $194.3450 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

