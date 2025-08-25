Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $194.3450 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.Generac’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

