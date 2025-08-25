GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.80 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,513.04. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in GitLab by 148.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,406 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 251.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,717 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in GitLab by 867.3% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 35.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

