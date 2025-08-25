Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Gold Fields stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 2,276.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 168.1% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 606.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

