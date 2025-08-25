GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

GRAVITY Stock Performance

Shares of GRVY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. GRAVITY has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Institutional Trading of GRAVITY

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GRAVITY in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About GRAVITY

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

