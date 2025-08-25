GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Get GRAVITY alerts:

GRAVITY Stock Performance

Shares of GRVY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. GRAVITY has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Institutional Trading of GRAVITY

About GRAVITY

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GRAVITY in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRAVITY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAVITY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.