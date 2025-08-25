GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
GRAVITY Stock Performance
Shares of GRVY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. GRAVITY has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $70.00.
GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.
Institutional Trading of GRAVITY
About GRAVITY
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GRAVITY
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for GRAVITY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAVITY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.