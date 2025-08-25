Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Performance

GECC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Great Elm Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 36.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Great Elm Capital Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Great Elm Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $167,700. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,950 shares of company stock valued at $219,163. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.