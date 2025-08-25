Green Dot Corporation $GDOT Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 350,400.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 363,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 193,016 shares during the period. Walmart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $13.4550 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $745.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $346,065.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,267.84. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

