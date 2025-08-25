Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGNA

TEGNA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.0650 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.28. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The firm had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.