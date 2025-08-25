Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,600. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

