Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 648,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 160,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 14.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Happy Creek Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.