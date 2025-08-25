Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 648,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 160,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 14.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

