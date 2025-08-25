Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 648,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 160,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

