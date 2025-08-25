HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $116.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRNS. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TRNS

Transcat Stock Performance

Transcat stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Transcat has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $133.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.81 million, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.