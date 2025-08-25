HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $165.44 on Friday. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

