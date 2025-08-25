HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on HCW Biologics from $120.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCWB

HCW Biologics Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($6.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($8.59). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.