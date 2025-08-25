Head-To-Head Analysis: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) versus LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 20.62% 10.32% 1.03% Capital Bancorp 15.14% 15.54% 1.72%

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. LINKBANCORP pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capital Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LINKBANCORP and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Capital Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $167.59 million 1.65 $26.21 million $1.00 7.40 Capital Bancorp $244.71 million 2.34 $30.97 million $2.67 12.91

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also originates residential mortgages; issues trust preferred securities; and provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

