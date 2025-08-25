Head to Head Analysis: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beachbody and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 1 0 2.33 Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Beachbody currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.44%. Emerald has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 49.72%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Emerald.

This table compares Beachbody and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -17.92% -106.08% -19.86% Emerald 1.83% 2.03% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and Emerald”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $418.80 million 0.09 -$71.64 million ($8.48) -0.63 Emerald $398.80 million 2.64 $2.20 million $0.05 106.20

Emerald has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Beachbody has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats Beachbody on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

