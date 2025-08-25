Head to Head Contrast: Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) vs. Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Archon and Nintendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nintendo 0 1 3 2 3.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Nintendo 19.61% 9.77% 7.81%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Archon and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Archon has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archon and Nintendo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nintendo $7.65 billion 16.02 $1.84 billion $0.42 56.17

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Summary

Nintendo beats Archon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

