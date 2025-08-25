Head-To-Head Contrast: Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hydro One and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 1 1 0 2.50 Black Hills 0 2 1 0 2.33

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Hydro One.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.68% 7.81% 2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hydro One and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.7% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hydro One and Black Hills”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $2.13 billion 2.09 $273.10 million $3.97 15.35

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

Summary

Black Hills beats Hydro One on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

