Head-To-Head Review: AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Airgain -11.86% -18.58% -12.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAP and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Airgain 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.30%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than AAP.

AAP has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAP and Airgain”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airgain $60.60 million 0.85 -$8.69 million ($0.58) -7.47

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats AAP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas. It offers embedded and NimbeLink embedded moderms; custom cellular solutions; cellular IoT development; cellular IoT development kits; and IoT data plans. In addition, the company provides 5G connectivity, smart repeaters, and fixed wireless access; asset tracking solutions, devices, and partners; and external antennas, fleet antennas, IoT antennas, network antennas, vehicle networking, partner solutions, and accessories. It offers its products under the Antenna Plus brand. It serves industrial, consumer, automotive fleet, enterprise, energy, medical, transportation, agriculture, services, and public safety markets. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

