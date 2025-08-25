Head-To-Head Review: Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brenmiller Energy and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -96.69% -105.35% -88.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and NeoVolta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 11.56 -$6.77 million N/A N/A NeoVolta $2.64 million 49.63 -$2.30 million ($0.12) -32.00

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Brenmiller Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

