Head-To-Head Review: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) & Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -4.11% 31.41% 10.81% Kirin 2.30% 3.74% 1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Constellation Brands pays out -170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirin pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Constellation Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Constellation Brands and Kirin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.96 billion 2.70 -$81.40 million ($2.39) -70.08 Kirin $15.47 billion 0.79 $384.21 million $0.45 33.49

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Constellation Brands and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 10 13 1 2.63 Kirin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus target price of $213.7391, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Kirin.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Kirin on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Kirin

(Get Free Report)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the factories and theme park businesses; management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; and manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks; manufacture of Four Roses bourbon; transport logistic services; shared services, such as accounting, human resources, and real estate; Internal information system development; sales of feed; insurance agent; and sales of the supplements; research, development, manufacture, and sale of cosmetics and health foods. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

