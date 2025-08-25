Head to Head Review: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ondas and Global Engine Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $7.19 million 136.87 -$38.01 million ($0.52) -8.63 Global Engine Group $6.33 million 2.27 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Global Engine Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ondas and Global Engine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ondas currently has a consensus target price of $4.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Ondas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Global Engine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -300.11% -130.48% -43.38% Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ondas beats Global Engine Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

