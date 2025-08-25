Head to Head Review: Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1.

This table compares Cielo and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80% Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cielo beats Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

