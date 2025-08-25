Head to Head Survey: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) vs. Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Camden National and Esquire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 2 0 2.50 Esquire Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Esquire Financial has a consensus target price of $100.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 14.77% 10.19% 0.94% Esquire Financial 30.96% 18.87% 2.41%

Dividends

This table compares Camden National and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Esquire Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Camden National pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Esquire Financial pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Esquire Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Esquire Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $208.77 million 3.30 $53.00 million $3.16 12.89 Esquire Financial $138.27 million 6.14 $43.66 million $5.42 18.35

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Camden National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified ISO customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. In addition, it offers cash management, cash sweep, online and mobile banking, individual retirement accounts, and working capital lines of credit. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.