Head to Head Survey: FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) & Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF)

FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FXCM and Raymond James Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FXCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 Raymond James Financial 0 8 3 1 2.42

Raymond James Financial has a consensus target price of $163.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.83%. Given FXCM’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FXCM is more favorable than Raymond James Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FXCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Raymond James Financial $14.92 billion 2.21 $2.07 billion $10.20 16.19

This table compares FXCM and Raymond James Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Raymond James Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FXCM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of FXCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FXCM and Raymond James Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FXCM N/A N/A N/A Raymond James Financial 13.56% 18.38% 2.63%

Volatility & Risk

FXCM has a beta of -2.19, indicating that its share price is 319% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Raymond James Financial beats FXCM on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FXCM



Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Raymond James Financial



Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

