Head to Head Survey: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) versus Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $821.46 million 6.86 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -12.83 Palo Alto Networks $9.22 billion 13.44 $1.13 billion $1.60 116.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Palo Alto Networks has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palo Alto Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89% Palo Alto Networks 12.30% 17.66% 5.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77 Palo Alto Networks 2 11 28 0 2.63

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.38%. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $211.5231, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Palo Alto Networks.

Risk & Volatility

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. It sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

