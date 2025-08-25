Head to Head Survey: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.43 -$162.97 million ($0.30) -29.35 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.28 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.10

Analyst Recommendations

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soho House & Co Inc. and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 2 1 1 2.75 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.66%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -4.67% -4.02% 0.51% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

