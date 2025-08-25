HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

