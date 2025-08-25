Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Horace Mann Educators stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $46.0160 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,113.40. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,382.30. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,975. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.