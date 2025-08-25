Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 142,493 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 541.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 460,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 98.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $20,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $87.1250 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.