Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,492 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $182,988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,530 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.