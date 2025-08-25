Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $161.5530 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $230.02. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -121.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Barclays upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

