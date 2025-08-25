Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in APA Corporation $APA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,536 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in APA were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 499.2% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 122.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

