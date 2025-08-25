Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.7150 on Monday. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

